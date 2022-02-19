Bougainvilla Drive Crash

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten 

An unidentified man was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center on Saturday evening (Feb. 19) after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Bougainvilla Drive in Brentwood. 

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:10 p.m. 

The cause of the crash and the man’s condition were not immediately disclosed. 

-Check back for updates

