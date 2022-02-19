Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: February 19, 2022 @ 8:21 pm
Photo by Melissa van Ruiten
An unidentified man was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center on Saturday evening (Feb. 19) after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Bougainvilla Drive in Brentwood.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:10 p.m.
The cause of the crash and the man’s condition were not immediately disclosed.
-Check back for updates
