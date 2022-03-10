A tractor trailer overturned at the intersection of Byron Highway and State Route 4 in Byron, Calif., Thursday, March 10, 2022. CHP officers on scene believe speed to be a factor in the accident. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A tractor trailer traveling westbound on State Route 4 overturned at the intersection of State Route 4 and Byron Highway shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.
“The first arriving unit on scene reported one big rig on its side with bystanders attempting to remove the driver on top of the vehicle,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne.
When the first ECCFPD engine company arrived on scene, they were able to utilize a ladder to first reach the driver, then lower him off the top of the overturned truck to safety.
The driver was awake and alert. He was transported, by ground, to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with minor to moderate injuries.
According to officials, the truck was hauling around 80,000 pounds of cardboard. California Highway Patrol officers on scene believed speed and the weight of the load contributed to the accident, but it still remains under investigation.
Several lanes of State Route 4 were closed while crews worked to upright the truck and clear the scene.
