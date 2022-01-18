A single occupant vehicle collided with a streetlight at the Chevron on the corner of O'Hara Boulevard and Laurel Road in Oakley, Calif., shortly after 3:30pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The driver was transported to Kaiser- Antioch, with minor injuries. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A driver was transported to the hospital Tuesday after the truck he was in struck a pole on Laurel Road in Oakley.
The truck driver, whose identity and age were not released, was traveling southbound on O'Hara Avenue around 3:30 p.m., when he suffered an unknown medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the truck, an Oakley police officer said on scene.
The truck mounted the sidewalk, before coming in contact with a streetlight pole in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 1050 Laurel Road.
The man was transported to Kaiser's Antioch Medical Center by ambulance with unknown injuries, police said.
The driver told authorities he last remembered passing O'Hara Park Middle School at 1100 O'Hara Ave. Drugs and or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident police said.
