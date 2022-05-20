One man was killed and another sustained a gunshot wound when the pair exchanged gunfire during a robbery attempt on May 20 in Antioch.
Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Lemontree Way at approximately 3:30 a.m. on reports that a man had been shot, according to a statement released later that same day. When police arrived, they discovered two men who had sustained gunshot wounds.
“Through interviews and evidence located at the scene it was determined that a 37-year-old male attempted to force a 29-year-old resident into their apartment in order to rob him,” the press release stated. “The victim was able to arm himself with a firearm and was able to shoot the suspect. The suspect returned fire striking the victim in the lower body.”
Further details, including the identities of both men, were not released.
