ANTIOCH – A car crash in Antioch on Friday night killed one person and left two others in critical condition.
Police received an Onstar call at 10:18 p.m. Friday regarding a traffic collision at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Highway 4 by ‘A’ Street in Antioch near the eastbound off- and on-ramps. Upon arrival at the scene, police found one male dead in one of the vehicles and two others injured in the same vehicle. The two others were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
According to police, a vehicle was traveling southbound toward E. Tregallas Road on Lone Tree Way when it collided with the other vehicle that was exiting Highway 4 East that was crossing the intersection and turning north toward ‘A’ Street.
