The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District has confirmed one person died in the fire. No other information on the identity of the person killed in the fire has been released.
Update: 10:48 a.m. on Oct. 25
A single-story home was heavily damaged in a fire in the 3700 block of Concord Avenue in Brentwood this morning.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection crews, with assistance from the neighboring Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, were able to get the blaze under control in about an hour, but the home was heavily damaged, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
The unidentified homeowner remained missing as of about an hour after the 7:30 a.m. blaze, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Crews found smoke and flames pouring from the back of the single-family residence shortly after the fire was reported, said Gil Guerrero, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief.
The fire's cause remains under investigation, Guerrero said.
-Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this report.
Original story
A residential fire is currently burning on the 3700 block of Concord Road in Brentwood.
Check back for updates
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.