1 killed in three-vehicle collision on Highway 4 near Brentwood

One driver was killed during a three-vehicle collision on Highway 4 east of Hoffman Lane near Brentwood on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Officers were alerted to the collision at 5:19 a.m. and the driver of a Honda Odyssey was pronounced dead on the scene, after colliding into a Ford Taurus, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol.
A tractor-trailer with one occupant was traveling westbound on Highway 4. The Ford Taurus was approaching the trailer and crashed into the rear of the trailer. This initial collision pushed the Taurus into the eastbound lane, causing the driver of the Odyssey to collide with the side of the Taurus.
