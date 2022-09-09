1 of 2 escaped inmates from Marsh Creek Detention Facility back in custody

One of the two inmates who fled from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton was apprehended, Thursday, September 8.

Law enforcement officials located Gerardo Ramirez-Vera at a hotel in Vallejo at 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Ramirez-Vera was taken into custody and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, according to a Facebook post by the county Sheriff’s Office.

The remaining inmate, Jorge Garcia-Escamillia, has yet to be found.

