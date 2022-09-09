1 of 2 escaped inmates from Marsh Creek Detention Facility back in custody

One of the two inmates who fled from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton was apprehended, Thursday, September 8.
Law enforcement officials located Gerardo Ramirez-Vera at a hotel in Vallejo at 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Ramirez-Vera was taken into custody and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, according to a Facebook post by the county Sheriff’s Office.
The remaining inmate, Jorge Garcia-Escamillia, has yet to be found.
Ramirez-Vera was set to be released from the facility in January 2023, after serving time for weapon, burglary and vandalism charges. Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and drug possession and is still awaiting his court date. Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and a potential state prison sentence.
Officials have been searching for the pair of escapees since Sunday.
MCDF is a minimum-security facility that houses sentenced prisoners and those who are facing lower-level charges that would likely result in a sentence served locally, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release issued earlier this week.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garcia-Escamillia, or who might have seen him, is asked to call Sheriff’s dispatch at (925) 646-2441.
