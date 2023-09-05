1 person airlifted after shooting in Oakley

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Oakley Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Pecan Court in Oakley, Tuesday, Sept. 5.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two people who had been shot, according to a press release from the Oakley Police Department.
One victim was airlifted to a local hospital in unknown condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.