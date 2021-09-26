One person suffered major injuries and five others minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor on Byron Highway near Byron Hot Springs Road on Sunday afternoon.

One unidentified victim was flown to John Muir Medical Center with possible internal injuries following the 3:15 p.m. crash.

The other victims, who reported minor injuries, did not need to be hospitalized, fire district officials said.

The accident initially shut down Byron Highway, which has since reopened.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags