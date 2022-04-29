Oakley shooting

photo by Melissa van Ruiten 

A boy was shot in the hip on Grapevine Lane in Oakley at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, April 29, according to authorities.

The victim, whose age was not immediately disclosed, was transported by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. 

A suspect is currently barricaded in a nearby home, authorities said.

Oakley and Brentwood police are currently on scene, in addition to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff. 

