Updated: April 30, 2022 @ 1:08 am
photo by Melissa van Ruiten
A boy was shot in the hip on Grapevine Lane in Oakley at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, April 29, according to authorities.
The victim, whose age was not immediately disclosed, was transported by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
A suspect is currently barricaded in a nearby home, authorities said.
Oakley and Brentwood police are currently on scene, in addition to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.
-Check back for updates
