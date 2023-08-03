Los Vaqueros Reservoir Expansion Project Joint Powers Authority will receive $10 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation to further the project’s goals of improving Bay Area and Central Valley water supply and supporting wildlife refuges along the Pacific Flyway, a vital migratory route for critical bird populations.
According to the National Audubon Society, each year at least one billion birds migrate along the flyway, which is only a fraction of those that used it a century ago. Wildlife refuges along the Pacific Flyway provide protection against habitat loss, water shortages, diminishing food sources and climate change.
The expansion will increase the Los Vaqueros Reservoir capacity from 160,000 acre-feet to 275,000 acre-feet (one acre-foot equals about 326,000 gallons of water) and add new and modified facilities to provide environmental, water supply reliability, operational flexibility, water quality and recreational benefits, according to a press release from the state.
