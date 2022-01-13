As a prolific ghostwriter, Donald Huntington’s identity wasn’t always known to readers.
But his impact was always felt through his rapport with the community.
“Every time I would go visit my father, it felt like he was the mayor of the city, because he knew everyone everywhere we’d go,” said his son, Adam. “Every business, every restaurant, people knew him and loved him.”
Huntington, the co-founder of 110° Magazine in Brentwood in 2003, its co-owner until 2007 and editor until 2020 when he retired, died last week after a 37-day battle with COVID-19. He was 78.
The former pastor, missionary and technical writer-turned-ghostwriter and magazine owner was arguably most known around East County for his words.. He co-founded the monthly 110° Magazine — dedicated to showcasing and highlighting all the region has to offer with positive, uplifting content, great design, and exciting photographs — in 2003 and ghostwrote the majority of articles in it, from its inception until his retirement. He also ghostwrote about 25 books, including ones for East County cowboy legend Jack Roddy and community leader John Slatten.
A ghostwriter is a freelance writer who writes text (story, article, book, etc.) that is credited to someone else. A ghostwriter is hired to produce high-quality copy that sounds professional.
But more than his gift of words was his affinity for people. The 25-year East County resident is remembered as a positive, optimistic, loving and popular figure who could connect with anyone on any topic — often turning a complex conversation into easy-to-understand reading material. He also never spoke badly of anyone, could recite classic poems and gave such great hugs that he garnered the name “the huganator,” many recalled.
“He didn’t (hug) people just to be polite. He was genuinely happy to see people and wanted to make sure they knew he was genuinely happy to see them,” said Dawn Marie, Huntington’s daughter.
Dana Eaton, Brentwood Rotary Club president, said Huntington’s greetings will stick with him forever.
“I remember when I first joined (Rotary), he gave me a big hug and said, ‘Welcome to this place that you belong.’ He greeted every Rotarian in this manner,” Eaton said. “During his 16 years of Rotary service, Don made our club better and he made our community better. He will be missed greatly.”
In a statement, 110° Magazine wrote, “Don Huntington ghost wrote the majority of the articles and always wrote his famous BACK PAGE - “I was just thinking.” Many of our readers told us they would read his back page first and were always uplifted and inspired by it…He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.”
As natural as ghostwriting came to Huntington, the career might not have materialized if not for chance.
The former four-year pastor and four-year missionary was an avid reader, but the Erie, Pennsylvania native didn’t dabble in writing as a career until securing a role as a technical writer in 1983 after obtaining his doctorate in education at Michigan State.
In that role, he was tasked with helping create a company newsletter. But when his co-workers failed to deliver their articles, Huntington took it upon himself to interview them and ghostwrite the articles himself.
Huntington was laid off as a technical writer after 20 years with multiple companies around 2003, but then a friend, artist Richard Koscher, asked him if he’d be interested in being the editor for his start-up magazine.
Huntington admitted that he didn’t know what an editor did, but he said ‘yes’ anyway. And just like that, 110° Magazine, and Huntington’s favorite career of his life, was launched when he was 60.
“He (Huntington) would always say writing that newsletter was the training for ghostwriting for 110,” Dawn Marie remembered. “He felt it was a God thing, that his entire life was leading up to that gift (ghostwriting). He was never resentful that it took him that long to figure that out. He felt everything happened for a purpose and it all led to that.”
Huntington went on to ghostwrite thousands of articles for the monthly publication, frequently ‘astonishing’ experts by writing clear, entertaining and understandable pieces about complex topics after talking to those experts, his family remembered.
“One woman told him, ‘You took my words and gave them back to me in a song,’” said Rae Huntington, Don’s wife of 56 years.
The satisfaction of the experts Huntington interviewed was exceeded only by his own enjoyment interacting with them and completing the pieces.
Throughout this life, Don frequently told his family that he hoped to be a blessing to everyone, and have them be a blessing to him.
Dawn Marie said his writing career was proof that that goal was achieved — harnessing his love of learning and connecting with others.
“I cannot tell you how many people he would tell me about by saying ‘Oh my goodness, I met the most amazing person, the most interesting person I have ever met,’” Dawn Marie remembered. “I would tell him, ‘Dad, you always say this about everyone,’ and he would say, ‘Well, I just meet so many amazing people.’ He was just always amazed, charmed and delighted at the people he met.”
Brett Morey, who worked on a number of articles with Huntington through 110° Magazine, said people equally loved being in Huntington’s company.
“One thing about Don is that he meets you, and in five minutes, he’s your new best friend,” Morey said. “He exemplifies God’s love for us, is the kind of man that you can come to with anything. He had this remarkable ability to make everyone feel like they were on top of the world.”
A celebration of life for Don will be held on Monday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m at Campos Family Vineyards, 3501 Byer Road, in Byron. All Contra Costa County COVID-19 protocols will be followed and face masks will be required.
Per Don’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Rotary International’s Polio Plus Society at https://www.endpolio.org/donate.
