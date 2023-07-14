17-year-old dead, one still hospitalized after Brentwood gun battle Friday
A 17-year-old died after getting shot during a shootout in Brentwood Friday night.
According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call at 7:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Majoram Drive for a shooting as two unidentified males exchanged gunfire and both were hit.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the 17-year-old later succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the other male is still unknown.
