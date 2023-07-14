Brentwood Police Department Logo/Photo_EDITORIAL ART
A 17-year-old died after getting shot during a shootout in Brentwood Friday night.
According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call at 7:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Majoram Drive for a shooting as two unidentified males exchanged gunfire and both were hit.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the 17-year-old later succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the other male is still unknown.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.