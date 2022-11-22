A 2-alarm commercial fire at an RV repair business on Beatrice Court in Brentwood left one person hospitalized for smoke inhalation, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A two-alarm fire broke out in one of the repair bays at an RV repair business in Brentwood on Tuesday, Nov. 22, but no major damage was reported.
Two RVs were located in the repair bay portion of the Road Runner RV building on the 400 block of Beatrice Court off of Elkins Way, but only one of the recreational vehicles sustained fire damage, fire officials said.
At about 1 p.m., Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews were called for reports of an RV that had caught fire inside the business. As smoke billowed out from the repair bay doors, a second alarm was added to the call. Eight engines, two ladder trucks, two battalion chiefs, and multiple support personnel fought the blaze. But the volume of smoke hampered the firefighting efforts and made it difficult to discern where in the building crews were located, according to Con Fire Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne.
Con Fire engine crews went inside to fight the fire, while personnel from two truck companies went to the roof to ventilate the ceiling. The firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single RV inside the structure. However, there was heavy smoke damage to the business offices on the first and second floors of the building. It took crews 45 minutes to put out the fire.
[Photos] 2-alarm fire breaks out at Brentwood RV repair shop
One occupant of the business was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation, and one other occupant was evaluated and released at the scene. No fire personnel were reported injured.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, are not sure what caused it and that it originated in the RV that was undergoing repairs. Officials were unsure of the extent of the RV work that is performed in the building, whether it was limited to interior and body work, or if engine repair was also included.
“The sprinkler system did activate," Auzenne said. "I’m not sure when it did, but crews were reporting that the sprinklers were holding [the fire] at bay.”
