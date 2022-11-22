A two-alarm fire broke out in one of the repair bays at an RV repair business in Brentwood on Tuesday, Nov. 22, but no major damage was reported. 

Two RVs were located in the repair bay portion of the Road Runner RV building on the 400 block of Beatrice Court off of Elkins Way, but only one of the recreational vehicles sustained fire damage, fire officials said.

At about 1 p.m., Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews were called for reports of an RV that had caught fire inside the business. As smoke billowed out from the repair bay doors, a second alarm was added to the call. Eight engines, two ladder trucks, two battalion chiefs, and multiple support personnel fought the blaze. But the volume of smoke hampered the firefighting efforts and made it difficult to discern where in the building crews were located, according to Con Fire Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne.

[Photos] 2-alarm fire breaks out at Brentwood RV repair shop

