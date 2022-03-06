A 10-year-old male was airlifted from Birch Street in Brentwood, Calif. to Children's Hospital - Oakland for severe injuries resulting from a firework explosion on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Another victim also sustained moderate head injuries and was transported to an area hospital by their parent. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A 10-year-old boy and another child were injured while playing with fireworks behind Neighborhood Church on Birch Street in Brentwood Sunday afternoon (March 6), authorities said.
The 10-year-old boy was airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland with severe injuries to his face, chest and hands, while teenage girl suffered facial injuries and was transported by her family in a car to an undisclosed local hospital, fire crews said.
The call came in at 5:21 p.m.
“They had a 10-year-old male with injuries to both hands, the chest, and face,” said Captain Joe Grima of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. “The second patient was a 15 to 16-year-old female with head injuries.”
“We highly discourage the use of fireworks just for this reason, and also the fire danger,” Grima added.
Officers from the Brentwood Police Department were on scene to investigate the incident, but it remains to be seen whether the victims’ parents will face any charges.
“These are explosive devices. They’re illegal because of how dangerous they are,” Brentwood PD Patrol Sergeant Brouillette said. “[Parents] need to educate their kids that they can’t be played with. Fireworks aren’t something to take lightly. You’ve got to take them seriously, because of situations like this.”
