Two people were hospitalized after they were seriously injured in a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sand Creek Road and Minnesota Avenue in Brentwood on Monday morning.
A pick-up truck traveling east on Sand Creek Road ran a red light at around 10:30 a.m., and collided with an SUV traveling north on Minnesota Avenue, according to police.
The collision spun the SUV into a bicyclist who was crossing Sand Creek Road with the light, before the SUV came to rest facing east in the westbound lane of Sand Creek Road. The adult male bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the SUV, a male in his 60s, required extrication from his vehicle and was transported by ground ambulance with major injuries to a local hospital.
An eyewitness who was stopped for the red light described seeing the bicycle flip into the air, before coming to rest in front of her vehicle.
Emergency crews are on scene of a four-vehicle crash on Sand Creek Road at Minnesota Avenue in Brentwood. One person is being airlifted. Crews advise motorists to avoid the area.
-Check back for updates
