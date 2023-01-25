2 hurt in Oakley two-vehicle collision

OAKLEY — Two drivers were injured during a collision on the intersection of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road in Oakley, Wednesday, Jan. 25.
According to City Manager Josh McMurray, the city of Oakley was assisting Concord police in a robbery investigation. The vehicle involved in the robbery investigation was found in Oakley. Upon discovery, the driver fled in his vehicle and collided with another vehicle in the intersection. The driver of the fleeing vehicle sustained unknown injuries and the victim had minor injuries.
The Empire Avenue/Laurel Road intersection was closed as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to McMurray.
