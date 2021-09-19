A head-on collision on Bethel Island Road in Oakley, Calif., left both drivers with moderate injuries, Sunday, September 19, 2021. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Oakley Police Department. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Bethel Island Road in Oakley late Sunday night, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief said.
The unidentified drivers of both vehicles — the only people in the vehicles at the time of the collision — were transported by ambulance to unspecified local hospitals with moderate injuries, shortly after the 9:11 p.m. incident in front of Tail Wag Inn in the 4900 block of Bethel Island Road.
The Oakley Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.
Bethel Island Road was shut down for about an hour, but has since reopened.
