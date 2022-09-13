An early morning shooting on westbound Highway 4 in Oakley resulted in a four-vehicle collision just before the Hillcrest Avenue exit in Antioch on Monday, Sept. 12.
While traveling along Highway 4 near the Highway 160 exit in Oakley, several shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, described as a dark-colored BMW, into a white GMC Terrain, at 5:30 a.m.
Both vehicles continued traveling westbound along Highway 4, before the victim’s vehicle was involved in a collision with three other vehicles – a Chevrolet Corvette, Toyota Tacoma, and Chevrolet Tahoe – just before the Hillcrest Avenue exit. The suspect driving the BMW fled the scene, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
