An adult and a child were seriously injured Nov. 16 after the vehicle they were in crashed into a pillar outside of Taco Bell on Main Street in Oakley, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Emergency crews found a 30-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl inside the heavily damaged vehicle that slammed into one of the building’s protective bollards at 2015 Main Street at about 6:40 p.m., said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne.
The 30-year-old female was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, while the 3-year-old female was transported by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Oakland, Auzenne said.
Oakley police confirmed the injured pair were a mother and her child. Initial information suggests the mother was driving at a high rate of speed through the parking lot prior to the crash, police said.
The building’s structure did not appear to be damaged.
The Oakley Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash, authorities said.
Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to email Oakley police at OPD@ci.Oakley.ca.us.
