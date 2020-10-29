The Contra Costa County Tax Collector Office is advising property owners that this year’s Secured tax bills were mailed later than usual due to a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the first installment is due November 1, taxpayers have until December 10 to pay without penalty.
To follow the Social Distancing Health Order, the Tax Collector’s Office is limited to appointments only.
To save time and avoid long lines, taxpayers should either mail in their payment or go online to pay their taxes.
Mail-in Payments
To mail in payment, please use the return window envelopes provided with the tax bill. Include the installment coupon(s) with the payment. Please note, we honor only the USPS cancellation postmark as the receipt date.
Online Payments
To pay online, go to www.cctax.us and select Pay Online. Search the tax account by either the property’s APN (Assessor’s Parcel Number) or by its situs address, then verify that the resulting address found is correct. Select to pay immediately or schedule a payment for a later date. Payment can be made either by credit or debit card or by electronic check (e-check). A fee will be assessed for card transactions by the third-party payment processor. There is no fee for e-check transactions. Upon completion of the payment, an email confirmation will be sent.
Telephone Payments
To pay by phone, dial (925) 957-5280 and follow the prompts. Have the Secured tax bill on hand for APN information as well as the credit or debit card or checkbook. Payment can be made either by credit or debit card or by electronic check (e-check). A fee will be assessed on card transactions by the third-party payment processor. There is no fee for e-check transactions. Upon completion of the payment, a confirmation number will be given.
Call Center Hours
To speak to a representative of the Tax Collector’s Office, please dial (925) 957-5280 and follow the prompts. Calls are taken between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, except holidays. We anticipate a higher volume of calls this year due to the pandemic. We appreciate your patience while waiting for your call to be answered.
