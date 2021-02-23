The Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) will present its annual Contra Costa County Teacher/Certificated Staff Recruitment Fair (virtually) on Saturday, February 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to learn more about a career in education and apply for certificated positions from the comfort of their homes.
Attendees will discover a number of countywide teaching positions in a variety of fields, including all levels of K-12 education, specialty, and substitute teaching positions.
Along with the CCCOE, representatives from several the Contra Costa County school districts will be on hand, as well as the county’s charter schools. In addition, information will be available about local teaching programs and teaching credential requirements.
This free event is a tremendous opportunity for participants to build employment connections and explore career opportunities in education. Recruiters will have virtual booths that include current job postings, company culture, links to resources, and more. Attendees will be able to chat or interview one-on-one with recruiters in real-time during the Recruitment Fair, as well as schedule future interviews.
In addition to the virtual booths, informational sessions on the following topics will also available to those attending:
Interested in Teaching: What Are My First Steps to Becoming a Teacher? (College/University Representatives)
Expanding My Reach: How to Add a Subject Area, Credential, or Authorization? (College/University Representatives)
Aspiring Principals: How to Obtain Your Preliminary Administrative Services Credential (College/University Representatives)
For more information and to register, please visit www.cocoschools.org/recruitmentfair. For additional details, contact Morgan Broshar at 925-942-3489.
