Antioch police, along with state and federal officials, arrested 23 people last week on felony warrants involving the seizure of four firearms and illegal narcotics in an effort to make Antioch and surrounding areas 'safer," according to a press release.
The “Violent Crime Reduction Operation” -- or “Operation We’re Not Messing Around” as Mayor Lamar Thorpe called it -- was an effort that identified people who had active felony warrants for violent crimes, such as homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, robbery, and sexual assault. The list included five arrests each for homicides and assault with a deadly weapon, two for robbery with a firearm and one each for felony possession, assault and sexual assault.
There also were five parole warrant or probation arrests, two for handguns and one each for aiding an escape, stolen vehicle, drug sales, sawed-off shotguns, bolt action rifle and fentanyl of 20 grams or more, according to the press release.
