The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will honor César E. Chávez in a celebration recognizing his commitment to social justice and respect for human dignity. The Board of Supervisors welcomes community members to join the 27th Annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Virtual Celebration on Tuesday, March 30, at 11 a.m.
“We honor the memory of César E. Chávez and continue his commitment to fight for social justice and for those who can’t fight for themselves,” said Board Chair, Supervisor Diane Burgis. “We also recognize our 2021 Youth Hall of Fame awardees, highlighting deserving teens and their commitment to community and service.”
The theme for this year’s celebration is Move Our Community Forward – Adelante Con Nuestra Comunidad. The celebration will feature three keynote speakers, including Mary Rocha, Antioch School District Board Trustee, Jane Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of La Clínica de La Raza, and Arturo Cruz, San Pablo City Councilmember.
This year’s event will feature musical performances by Mariachi Monumental and Ballet Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl.
The Youth Hall of Fame Awards presentation acknowledges outstanding Contra Costa County teens who demonstrate excellence in one of six categories. The Youth Hall of Fame Awardees are:
- Good Samaritan: Chris Garcia, Antioch High School
- Leadership & Civic Engagement: Ryan Raimondi, Liberty High School
- Middle School Rising Star: Stephanie Boustani, Acalanes High School
- Perseverance: Bianey Douglas, Carondelet High School
- Teamwork: Haley Brathwaite, Carondelet High School
- Volunteerism: Jonathan Castaneda, Pinole Valley High
The annual celebration honors the diversity and richness of our community and its immigrants.
Visit the César E. Chávez Ceremony webpage found in the “County Celebrations” section of Contra Costa County’s website www.contracosta.ca.gov for details and a look at the previous ceremony.
