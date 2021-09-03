Three suspects were arrested today after allegedly robbing Antioch’s Ron’s Jewelers and leading law enforcement authorities on a pursuit throughout the East Bay.
The unidentified males, ages 28, 30 and 32 years, are alleged to have robbed Ron’s Jewelers shortly before 2:15 p.m. today.
They led multiple East Bay law enforcement agencies on a vehicle and, later, foot chase that ended with one being detained in a Richmond backyard. Two others were apprehended on Interstate 80, near University Avenue in Berkeley, authorities said.
The trio is accused of making off with approximately $80,000 to $90,000 in jewelry after breaking into the business premises. One is believed to have used a hammer to smash open the display cases, authorities said.
The three then fled the store, but arriving officers quickly obtained the suspect’s vehicle description and license plate and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies.
Pittsburg police officers located the car which was traveling westbound on Highway 4, but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.
At one point, the suspect vehicle briefly stopped in the city of Richmond and one of the passengers—later found to be carrying a backpack that contained a large amount of jewelry — fled from the car on foot. He was apprehended in a Richmond backyard.
The California Highway Patrol pursued the suspect vehicle—later found to be carrying the two outstanding suspects—before it was involved in a collision on Interstate 80 near University Avenue in Berkeley.
The two outstanding suspects fled the collision scene, but were tracked down by California Highway Patrol, Hercules and San Pablo officers.
All three suspects will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on numerous charges that include conspiracy, robbery, burglary and evading arrest, police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
“The Antioch Police Department and the victims in this case would like to thank all the involved law enforcement agencies for their assistance during this incident,” said Antioch Police Sgt. Brian Rose.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. Anonymous tips may also be sent to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
