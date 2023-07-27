Oakley Police logo/Photo_EDITORIAL ART

Oakley police arrested three people earlier this week in connection with an attempted stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to a call for an attempted vehicle theft on the 200 block of Yellow Rose Circle on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. According to Oakley police, the victim interrupted the suspects trying to break into their Jeep and the suspects fled. The unidentified victim followed the suspects while giving the police details on what happened, and the officers were able to stop the suspects shortly after.

Anthony Parson, 21, of Oakley, along with Kyle LaCosta, 20, of Brentwood, and Brian Ray, 20 of Antioch, were all arrested in connection with the attempted vehicle theft and booked into jail. A search of the three suspects found blank, programmable Dodge key fobs. 

