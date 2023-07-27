Oakley police arrested three people earlier this week in connection with an attempted stolen vehicle.
Officers responded to a call for an attempted vehicle theft on the 200 block of Yellow Rose Circle on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. According to Oakley police, the victim interrupted the suspects trying to break into their Jeep and the suspects fled. The unidentified victim followed the suspects while giving the police details on what happened, and the officers were able to stop the suspects shortly after.
Anthony Parson, 21, of Oakley, along with Kyle LaCosta, 20, of Brentwood, and Brian Ray, 20 of Antioch, were all arrested in connection with the attempted vehicle theft and booked into jail. A search of the three suspects found blank, programmable Dodge key fobs.
Investigators are now checking if the three men detained are a part of a larger theft ring of car thieves that are specifically targeting 6.4 liter equipped Dodge RAM and Jeep vehicles, the same type of car as the victim in Oakley.
Oakley police Chief Paul Beard says that thieves are breaking the vehicle’s window to get in, then put the car in neutral to get it down the road before programming their key fobs with a smartphone or tablet to start the vehicle and drive it like normal with the car reading the key fob as the real key.
Beard said in a statement that thieves are targeting these specific types of vehicles because the parts are used in speed exhibition events in their own cars and sideshows, along with being known to commit other crimes that involve police pursuits.
Beard and Oakley police also suggested to the public that people either park in the garage, use another vehicle to block the preferred vehicle in place if possible, and to place hidden GPS devices in the vehicles as ways to combat the recent string of car thefts.
