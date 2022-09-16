3 children in critical condition following vehicle accident in Antioch

Three juveniles are fighting for their lives after a speeding car slammed through an intersection in Antioch and struck them down, Friday, September 16.
At around 3:20 p.m., officers from Antioch Police Department and Con Fire emergency personnel were called to the scene of a major injury collision on the corner of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way.
“It was determined that a tan Mercury Mystique was traveling westbound on Sycamore, attempting to turn left and make a southbound turn onto Manzanita Way,” said Antioch Police Department Public Information Officer Darryl Saffold. “Simultaneously, a red Chevrolet Impala was exiting Sycamore Square, traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle approached the tan Mercury and attempted to overtake or pass on the left-hand side, as the Mystique simultaneously began turning onto Manzanita Way.
It was at that point that the Impala struck the Mystique on the driver’s side, propelling the latter into a spin. The Impala continued onto the sidewalk, striking three juveniles who were walking home from school, before coming to rest against the home located on the corner lot, according to Saffold.
Two of the three children were flown by medical helicopter – one to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital -Oakland and the other to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. The third juvenile was transported by ground to John Muir Medical Center - Walnut Creek. All three juveniles sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Whit MacDonald.
Of the drivers involved in the collision, one was listed as being in critical condition, and the other escaped with minor injuries.
The accident is still under investigation by Antioch PD.
A vehicle collision on the corner of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way in Antioch has left 3 juveniles fighting for their lives, Friday, September 16, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
