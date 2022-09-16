3 children in critical condition following vehicle accident in Antioch

A vehicle collision on the corner of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way in Antioch has left 3 juveniles fighting for their lives, Friday, September 16, 2022. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

UPDATE:

Three juveniles are fighting for their lives after a speeding car slammed through an intersection in Antioch and struck them down, Friday, September 16. 

At around 3:20 p.m., officers from Antioch Police Department and Con Fire emergency personnel were called to the scene of a major injury collision on the corner of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way. 

3 children in critical condition following vehicle accident in Antioch

1 of 10

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
4
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription