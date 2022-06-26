Update (3 p.m.) on June 26
Three people died and two others, including a child, were injured when an Amtrak train hit a passenger vehicle on Orwood Road in Brentwood on Sunday afternoon, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said.
An Amtrak official on the scene said the train, carrying 80 passengers, was headed northbound when it collided with the vehicle at the 3000 block of Orwood Road around 1 p.m.
Three people in the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene, and two others in the vehicle, including a child, were transported to John Muir Medical Center with major injuries, said Fire Marshal Steve Aubert.
No injuries were reported on the train, according to an Amtrak official on the scene.
The ages and identities of the victims were not immediately disclosed.
Orwood Road Crash 1
Photo by Greg Robinson
Three people died and two more people, including a child, were injured when an Amtrak train hit a passenger vehicle on Orwood Road in Brentwood on June 26.
Orwood Road Crash 1
Photo by Greg Robinson
Three people died and two more people, including a child, were injured when an Amtrak train hit a passenger vehicle on Orwood Road in Brentwood on June 26.
