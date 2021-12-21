Contra Costa County officials say three human cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been confirmed in the county.
Officials did not say where the cases originated, but did divulge that all three had received the recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, but none had received booster shots. None of the three were hospitalized as of early Monday afternoon.
County officials say the news underscores the need for residents to consider healthful choices this holiday season to protect themselves and their loved ones – especially getting a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible.
“We knew it was just a matter of time before the Omicron variant appeared in Contra Costa County,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer. “We’ve been encouraging anyone who is eligible to get a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to do so. With today’s news and the holidays just around the corner, that message is even more important. People who get the booster are far less likely to get gravely ill or be hospitalized. That’s our wish for this holiday season.”
County officials say the Omicron variant likely circulated locally for several weeks. It had previously been detected in several other Bay Area counties, and genetic evidence of the variant was detected in a wastewater sample from central Contra Costa on Dec. 8.
However, the Delta variant of COVID-19 remains the predominant strain in Contra Costa, accounting for more than 97% of genetically sequenced COVID-19 samples collected in the county.
The seven-day average number of daily new COVID-19 cases reported in the county has increased about 5% over the past two weeks, and the number of people hospitalized in Contra Costa because of the virus has remained stable so far this month.
Officials say vaccination remains the top protection against Omicron and all variants of COVID-19. Additionally, a timely booster dose maximizes protection against both infection and serious illness.
As of Monday, just over one-third of eligible Contra Costa residents had received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to county statistics.
Anyone who is 16 or older and was previously vaccinated can get a booster dose six months after their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. People over age 50 and those with significant underlying health conditions are especially encouraged to get a booster, county officials said.
While public health experts are not recommending that those who are vaccinated and or who have received the booster dose cancel holiday plans, they are urging caution.
County officials say ways to reduce risk of becoming exposed or spreading COVID-19 include:
-Staying home and isolating if COVID-19 symptoms, which can often resemble cold or flu symptoms, are present.
-Getting a COVID-19 test promptly if symptoms develop
-Getting a COVID-19 test before traveling or gathering with people who do not live with you, and again three to five days after traveling or gathering.
-Wearing masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces, and when gathering indoors with people who do not live with you.
County officials say home COVID-19 tests are fast, convenient and available at many drugstores. No-cost testing is also available through CCHS by calling 1-833-829-2626 or making an online appointment.
Vaccines are widely available in the county from healthcare providers, pharmacies and Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) no-cost clinics – call 1-833-829-2626 or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.cchealth.org/COVIDVaccine/.
For more information about Contra Costa’s emergency response to the pandemic, visit Visit cchealth.org/coronavirus.
