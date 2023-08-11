A 31-year-old male was shot and killed in Antioch Thursday night.
Antioch police reported to several calls from residents regarding a male who was shot on the 600 block of W. 20th St. just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the male suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite efforts by officers and paramedics to save him, he eventually died at the scene.
Antioch police detectives are currently investigating the shooting as the suspect is currently unknown.
