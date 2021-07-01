Four children and one adult were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Byron Thursday night, according to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District incident report. The 5:30 p.m. crash occurred at the intersection of Vasco Road and Walnut Boulevard.
Three of the juveniles were transported to Oakland’s Children’s Hospital—one by helicopter and two by ambulance. Another child and an adult were transported by ambulance to Antioch’s Kaiser Hospital.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District did not release the victims' ages or conditions Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol was still investigating the cause of the crash late Thursday night.
