Four dogs died in a fire sparked by an air-conditioning unit catching fire at Derty Dog K9 Retreat boarding and daycare center on Brentwood Boulevard in Brentwood Thursday night.
"It appears that an air-conditioning unit on one of the buildings at Derty
Dog K9 Retreat caught fire," said Brentwood police Lieutenant Mark
Louwerens. "The fire then spread to the building catching it on fire as well."
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District extinguished the fire quickly after it began at about 10 p.m., preventing it from spreading to surrounding buildings. Fifteen other dogs at the facility at the time were accounted for and are in good condition, police said.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to call the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District at 925-634-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.