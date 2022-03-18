Five people were injured—four hospitalized—in a three-vehicle crash on Byron Highway, just south of Camino Diablo, late Friday night (March 18).
Shortly before 11 p.m., arriving crews found three vehicles—a black Hyundai Sonata, a black Honda Accord, and a silver Acura—all heavily damaged, with one woman unable to free herself from her vehicle, said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Captain Ryan Pesonen.
A collision involving three vehicles on Byron Highway in Byron, Calif. resulted in four patients being transported to John Muir Medical Center - Walnut Creek, two of whom were taken by helicopter with critical injuries, late Friday night, March 18, 2022. California Highway Patrol officers on scene say speed was a factor. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
“The one patient that was extricated from the vehicle is what we call an extended extrication, so it got into more technical tactics on how to get her extricated out of the vehicle,” Pesonen said.
It took fire crews around 25 minutes to remove the driver that was trapped in her vehicle. She was then airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with critical injuries.
One additional patient was also airlifted with severe injuries, while two other patients were transported by ambulance. All went to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The fifth patient was released on scene, against medical advice, after declining to be transported to the hospital.
California Highway Patrol officers were on scene to investigate. According to the officers on scene, they believe speed and an attempt to cross the dotted line to pass were factors In the cause of the crash.
Byron Highway was shut down in both directions for roughly two hours.
