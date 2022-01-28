Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo in Byron, Calif, was closed for over two hours as a result of a multi-vehicle collision, during the evening commute on Friday, January 28, 2022. The cause of the accident is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.
Five people were injured in a six-vehicle crash on Vasco Road in Byron that closed the roadway for about two hours Friday night.
1 of 7
2022-01-28-multi-vehicle-Vasco-Rd_13.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-01-28-multi-vehicle-Vasco-Rd_09.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-01-28-multi-vehicle-Vasco-Rd_04.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-01-28-multi-vehicle-Vasco-Rd_05.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-01-28-multi-vehicle-Vasco-Rd_10.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-01-28-multi-vehicle-Vasco-Rd_11.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-01-28-multi-vehicle-Vasco-Rd_12.jpg
Melissa van Ruiten
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters found one vehicle engulfed in flames and five other vehicles damaged in the roadway at the crash scene on Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo, shortly after 6:15 p.m., said Gil Guerrero, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief.
One person was transported by helicopter to the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, and four others to other undisclosed hospitals, but all are expected to survive, Guerrero said.
The age and identities of the injured were not immediately disclosed. The lone occupant of the fire-engulfed vehicle was able to exit the car uninjured.
The crash closed the roadway in both directions of Vasco Road for roughly two hours, before it fully reopened at about 8:15 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol was still investigating the cause of the crash late Friday night.
