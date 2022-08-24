Eight Antioch police officers — about 10 percent of the force — are being investigated by county and federal prosecutors, Mayor Lamar Thorpe said on Monday. But he did not disclose why.
All are on administrative leave during the investigation.
Thorpe said at a press conference that a grand jury has been impaneled, and that could mean more police officers might be investigated.
"It became more and more clear to me that at that meeting that our police officers need stable and steadfast leadership," said Thorpe. "As always, this is an ongoing investigation. And so, we want to respect that process. But I understand the community's frustration in wanting answers to these issues."
In March, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced a criminal investigation involving officers with both the Pittsburg and Antioch police departments. Prosecutors said the investigation involves a "broad range of offenses" and "crimes of moral turpitude" but no further details about the offenses were available.
The DA's office went on to say a review of active and closed cases involving the officers under investigation will be necessary to determine if those cases are compromised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.