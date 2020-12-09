Brentwood City Council

Newly-elected Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant and councilmembers Susannah Meyer, left, and Jovita Mendoza, right, attend the Oath of Office ceremony in City Park, Wednesday, Dec. 9. The event was held outdoors with a limited number of attendees in accordance with COVID-19 requirements.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags