East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Marshal Steve Aubert issued the following information about the start of fire season to residents in our community.
ECCFPD has already experienced some early vegetation fires in the District. We know the fire season is fast approaching and if vegetation is not managed it can create hazardous conditions for a wildfire and impact our communities. All land owners will be receiving notification in the mail to have their properties clear of all combustible debris by the end of May.
Beginning June 1, 2020, We will be launching our new East Contra Costa Fire Protection District app. that will be available both on the Apple and Google store. With the introduction of our Fire District app, all complaints will be processed via the app beginning June 1, 2020. Fire personnel will begin inspections of properties throughout the jurisdiction to verify compliance beginning June 1, 2020 as well. The Fire District’s standards apply to all properties in the jurisdiction to include the properties in the State Response Area abiding by the Defensible Space code.
For further information and for the Fire District’s standards, please visit https://www.eccfpd.org/
