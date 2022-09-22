A pipe cuts through the Brentwood City Council

BRENTWOOD—The City Council this week tackled the combustible lease for a 3.5-mile oil and gas pipeline that cuts through the city.
Amid the heated controversies over hydrocarbon pollution, climate change and gas pipeline safety, what used to be a routine lease renewal has turned into the proverbial “hot potato” for local governments.
Public fears over pipeline risks were heightened by the deadly San Bruno Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) gas pipeline explosion in September 2010 that claimed eight lives.
Currently, Brentwood has a franchise agreement with PG&E approved in 1948. That franchise is indeterminate, which by law means that it remains in effect unless surrendered or abandoned by PG&E.
The other oil and gas pipeline franchise within the city is held by the California Resources Production Corporation (CRPC). which operates a gas transmission pipeline generally located in the southwesterly region of Brentwood along Balfour Road, John Muir Parkway and Concord Avenue.The pipeline is part of a larger system beginning in San Joaquin County and extending throughout the Bay Area.
The CRPC pipeline holds a 25-year franchise agreement, which was originally in place prior to this southwest area being annexed into the city and has been assigned to various companies over the years. The last franchise for the section of the CRPC pipeline that traverses the city was granted to CRPC in 2017 for a term of five years. The CPRC’s Brentwood franchise expired in February 2021, as provided in the franchise agreement, and the City Council has taken no formal action on CRPC’s extension request.
To ensure that the City Council had sufficient information before any final decision is made, city staff sought an independent third-party pipeline safety specialist to review the condition, inspection and maintenance of the CRPC pipeline. City staff contracted with Dr. Glen Stevick, principal and director at Berkeley Engineering and Research, Inc. (BEAR). Among Dr. Stevick’s
many accomplishments is assisting the state Governor’s office and the state Public
Utilities Commission in assessing the pipeline associated with the 2010 San Bruno gas
Dr. Stevick and his associate, engineer Mingxi Zheng, brought their report to the City Council at Wednesday’s public hearing. Based on their inspection and analysis, BEAR believes the CRPC pipeline is in good condition, is well-inspected and well-maintained.
BEAR recommended adding two conditions to the lease renewal to ensure continued pipeline integrity: use inline pigging inspection to best detect metal loss and weld features; and complete a remaining life calculation on the pipe based on recorded pressure history.
Despite their reputation and experience. Dr. Stevick and Zheng came under fire during some of the public comments. Resident Danny Dorfman called in and called the hearing “a total waste of time.” He also asked, “why should we trust these gas industry experts?”
Dr. Stevick later replied to the comment stating that his firm is not funded or paid by any oil and gas companies.
Council member Jovita Mendoza also asked the BEAR representatives, “Why are these pipeline accidents still happening?” Mendoza also expressed concerns about the pipeline’s close proximity to Heritage High School. She added, “No one has told me it’s 100 percent safe.”
Council member Karen Rarey also expressed her doubts about the pipeline’s safety.
Dr. Stevick reiterated that no pipeline tested via pigging inspection has failed in recent years.
Inspecting hydrocarbon pipelines via a “pig” works by running a sensor through the inside of the pipeline to examine the integrity of all interior surfaces. The CRPC is inspected with this technique.
Dr. Stevick’s firm offered three options for the City Council: Direct staff to agendize reconsideration of intent to extend franchise agreement as originally proposed; direct staff to negotiate additional terms for franchise extension and agendize; and finally, do nothing.
As the council members started debating their options, City Attorney Damien Brower joined the discussion. He immediately asked the council members to go into closed session so he could give his legal advice in private. The council members voted 5-0 to go into closed session and the hearing ended.
