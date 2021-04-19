On April 16, the Antioch Unified School District released the following statement to congratulate Emma Crandell, a senior at Deer Valley High, who had been selected to receive the Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship. The scholarship is worth $200,000 by the U.S. Navy Recruiting Station Antioch:
It’s not often a high school student is presented with a $200,000 check but that’s exactly what happened to Emma Crandell.
This week the Deer Valley High senior received the Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship.
During an outdoor ceremony at the school, the Antioch U.S. Navy Recruiting Station presented Emma with the impressive award while a small group of staff and family cheered her on.
Emma Crandell plans to attend the University of San Diego and be a part of the Midshipmen which are one of the largest uniformed bodies of students in the nation that provide hands-on leadership experience and enhances a world-class education.
“We are very excited that Emma was selected from thousands of students who applied for the scholarship,” said Bukky Oyebade, DV principal.
Petty Officer Byung Jung said the scholarship will “pave the way for Emma to get commissioned as an Officer in the Navy.”
He added that in a typical school year, all over the country, “nearly 4,000 high school seniors apply for the scholarship. Receiving (this) is a miraculous achievement that only selects 30% of its applicants.”
Naval ROTC programs educate and train qualified young men and women for service as commissioned officers in the Navy's unrestricted line, the Navy Nurse Corps and the Marine Corps. They receive 100% full tuition, books, fees and other financial benefits at many of the leading colleges and universities. Upon graduation, midshipmen are commissioned as officers in the US Navy or Marine Corps.
