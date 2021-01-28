A sign of the weather
Photo by Tony Kukulich

High winds damaged this street sign at the intersection of Sellers Avenue and East Cypress Road in Oakley, Wednesday, Jan. 27. Strong winds and rain swept through the Bay Area this week in a much-needed string of storms.

[Photos] East County Winter Storm January 2021

+4 
+4 
Winter storm_20210127
+4 
+4 
Winter storm_20210127
+4 
+4 
Winter storm_20210127
+4 
+4 
Winter storm_20210127
+4 
+4 
Winter storm_20210127

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags