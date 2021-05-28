An abandoned dairy farm structure was destroyed in a suspicious fire on East Cypress Road in Oakley Friday afternoon.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection (ECCFPD) crews en route to a separate call witnessed smoke emanating from the dilapidated structure,on the 1000 block of East Cypress Road, around noon, said ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert.
“At this time we do consider the fire suspicious,” Aubert said.
The building, already in the process of falling down prior to the fire, appeared to be a total loss.
No other information on the incident has been released.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this report.
