The City of Oakley is inviting residents to participate in the 2019 Leadership Academy.
The academy is a free, interactive civic education program designed to provide those who live and work in Oakley with a breadth of background and knowledge of the intricacies of city operations and processes. The purpose of the academy is to provide an interesting perspective into the working of Oakley, to develop civic leadership and build a stronger community through well-informed and engaged residents.
Participants will meet for seven evening sessions, each two hours, from at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A complementary dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Each session will focus on a specific element of city government through an engaging presentation and discussion facilitated by top city staff. The academy will meet for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and twice a month thereafter, concluding with a graduation on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Class size is limited to 30 respondents, on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration must be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. A registration form can be found at www.oakleyinfo.com or www.conta.cc/321bNT4.
To participate, an applicant must be at least 16 years of age, live or work within the boundaries of the City of Oakley and commit to attending the entire series.
