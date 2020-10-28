Two occupants of a car that struck a utility pole on Deer Valley Road Tuesday night, Oct. 27, escaped serious injury, though their vehicle was destroyed after it caught fire.
Reported at 9:21 p.m., the accident occurred near the intersection at Briones Valley Road. The driver sheared the utility pole, and the downed wires sparked a grass fire that burned about one-quarter acre before it was extinguished.
Power lines strewn across the road created a life hazard for the police, fire and paramedic resources who responded to the incident until a PG&E worker deenergized the wires.
Cal Fire and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews were on scene along with California Highway Patrol officers who were investigating the cause of the accident. No information about a possible cause was immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
