A head-on collision on Bethel Island Rd. left one driver with severe injuries, Sunday night, April 11, 2021. Upon extrication, one victim was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center - Walnut Creek, an ECCFPD spokesman said, while the other driver suffered moderate injuries.
First responders were kept busy Sunday night, April 11, with a pair of serious accidents on Bethel Island.
One driver involved was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI).
A head-on collision on Bethel Island Road involving two vehicles that injured both drivers was the first accident. It was reported at 8:43 p.m.
An adult male from Salinas who was driving a 2000 GMC pickup required firefighters to pull him from the wrecked truck. He was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with severe injuries. A female Bethel Island resident driving a 2000 GMC Yukon was transported to the same facility by ground with moderate injuries. The drivers were the only occupants of both vehicles.
“We got on scene, and one person was trapped,” said Capt. Ryan Pesonen of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD). “We had to extricate that person out of the vehicle. The person that was trapped was severe.”
According to Officer Brandon Correia of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), no charges have been filed related to this accident, but it remains under investigation.
While crews were attending to the initial incident, a second accident was reported a short distance away at 9:06 p.m.
A single vehicle rollover crash took place on Gateway Rd. on Bethel Island, Sunday night, April 11, 2021. According to an ECCFPD spokesperson, the driver initially left the scene, but was later found and flown to John Muir Medical Center - Walnut Creek with severe injuries.
CHP and nearby neighbors help clean the road of debris, following a single vehicle rollover crash that took place on Gateway Rd. on Bethel Island, Sunday night, April 11, 2021.
CHP and nearby neighbors help clean the road of debris, following a single vehicle rollover crash that took place on Gateway Rd. on Bethel Island, Sunday night, April 11, 2021.
“We were responding to the initial incident, then we got reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Gateway Road,” said ECCFPD Capt. Joe Grima. “Battalion 5 assumed our assignment. We diverted to the Gateway Road incident. Upon arrival, (we found) a single vehicle with heavy damage. The patient was not at the scene.”
Responders found the abandoned white Ford F-150 was on its wheels in the roadway.
“Initially (the driver) was not on scene, but was quickly located within the area and was then transported to John Muir Walnut Creek for his injuries,” said Correia. “Once officers arrived at the hospital, they placed this adult male driver under arrest for DUI.”
Correia added that additional charges may be filed as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
