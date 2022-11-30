The Adopt-A-Senior fundraiser and service project, in collaboration with the city of Brentwood, The Rotary Club of Brentwood and BrentwoodSTRONG was a success, but it still wants your support..
Residents raised over $15,000 and adopted 169 seniors who will appreciate their gifts and new connections this holiday season. But volunteers can now have fun at a club “wrapping party.” The group seeks eight volunteers for six shifts wrapping hundreds of gifts for local seniors.
The club encourages residents to forward the SignUpGenius to their networks, friends and families so they can sign up to help wrap gifts at this community event.
