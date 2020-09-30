Due to the high abundance of mosquitoes in the area, the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District will be using truck-mounted ultra-low volume sprayers to control adult mosquitoes.
DATE: Thursday, October 1, 2020
TIME: Between dusk (approximately 7:00 p.m.) and 11:00 p.m., weather permitting.
LOCATION: Discovery Bay
The area to be treated is bordered on the north by Willow Lake Road and Marina Road; on the south by Wayfarer Court and Cherry Hills Drive; on the east by Channel Drive; and on the west by Discovery Bay Boulevard.
MATERIALS USED: The insecticide to be used is Zenivex E4 RTU applied at a rate of 1.5 ounces per acre by truck-mounted ultra-low volume sprayers.
MAP: For an interactive map, please click here.
For more information, visit our website.
The Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District utilizes an integrated vector management program which means we use a variety of protocols for controlling mosquitoes. These protocols include public education, physical control such as managing vector habitat, biological control such as mosquitofish, and chemical control such as pesticides.
The majority of the District's mosquito control is completed when mosquitoes are still in their aquatic form, in their water source. Once mosquitoes emerge from the water as adults, the only effective method to control them is by adult mosquito control. We use only those products registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the use of mosquito control and protecting public health. They are applied by our trained and certified technicians.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.