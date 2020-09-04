Due to increasing West Nile virus activity in the area, the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District will be using truck-mounted, utility vehicle (UTV)-mounted and hand-held ultra-low volume sprayers to control adult mosquitoes in Brentwood.
DATE: Friday, September 4, 2020
TIME: Between dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) and 11:00 p.m., weather permitting.
LOCATION: Brentwood
The areas to be treated are green spaces including parks and trails (shaded in orange) within the area bordered on the north by Delta Road; on the south by Concord Avenue; on the east by Sellers Avenue; and on the west by Highway 4.
MATERIALS USED: One insecticide to be used is Zenivex E4 RTU applied at a rate of 1.5 ounces per acre by truck-mounted ultra-low volume sprayers. The other insecticide to be used is Pyrocide 7067 applied at a rate of 0.75 ounces per acre by UTV-mounted and hand-held ultra-low volume sprayers.
MAP: For an interactive map, please click here
For more information, https://www.contracostamosquito.com/index.html.
