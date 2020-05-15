A new affordable senior apartment complex with street-fronting commercial space will soon launch in Oakley.
The 130 affordable senior apartments and 5,667 square-feet of commercial capacity at 2605 Main St. is slated to break ground later this year. It could be completed as soon as early 2022, said Dan Pittman, a spokesman for Highridge Costa Development Company, LLC, which is carrying out the endeavor.
“Evident by the project’s market study, the overall demand for affordable senior housing in the project’s primary market area is approximately 1,100 new units,” Pittman said. “The project will capture approximately 11% of that demand.”
The 5.85-acre project, located just east of Oakley Town Center and flanked by Lucky Supermarket and Rite Aid, is slated to feature a three-story apartment complex in addition to an on-site clubhouse, library, fitness center, conference and storage rooms, laundry facilities, pool with cabanas, a spa, barbecues, a shuffle board, bocce court and vegetable garden.
An estimated 5,667 square feet of one-story commercial space is also planned, as is 188 parking spaces and over 63,000 square feet of open space.
The apartment complex will feature 98 one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom units for seniors 62 and older.
"Twin Oaks will blend seamlessly into the community, taking design cues from regional architecture, and featuring high-quality construction techniques and an array of amenities planned with seniors in mind,“ said Mohannad H. Mohanna, President, Highridge Costa Development Company.
The Oakley City Council approved the project’s conditional-use permit, design review and a density bonus housing agreement late last year.
Nathan Herrero, principal of the project’s architect, SVA Architects, said affordable senior housing is needed in the community.
“In our community meetings, we heard a lot about the need for affordable housing for seniors in the Oakley community,” he said.
Oakley City Mayor Kevin Romick expressed similar sentiments.
“The complex will provide another housing option for seniors looking to stay in the Bay Area and help the City of Oakley achieve affordable housing mandates placed on us by the state,” he said.
It’s expected apartment rents will be set by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and determined by 50%, 60% and 80% of the average median income in Contra Costa County.
Pittman added the commercial portion of the development could accommodate an insurance company, realtors, physical therapists, a nail spa or beauty salon.
The Spanish-revival style development is likely to play off the look of nearby architecture.
For more information on the project, visit https://go.aws/3cvCGEs.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.