After “abysmal” end, positive tone takes root for new school year

After facing issues with student behavior and discipline, teachers and staff at Excelsior Middle School in Byron are optimistic about positive changes made for the upcoming school year. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

Despite frustrations from teachers during the 2022-23 school year at Excelsior Middle School in Byron, new policies and structure have been implemented in an attempt to bring renewed positivity to the district.

Several teachers spoke up at the Byron Union School District (BUSD) meeting on June 8, highlighting what they saw as a lack of student discipline.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, five Excelsior teachers each used their allotted three minutes to read a group statement that they, and other teachers at the school, had prepared ahead of time. The statement outlined the issues they say their school has been facing and the complexities of their current school culture. Ultimately, their unified message was a plea: Get student behavior under control.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.