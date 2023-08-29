After “abysmal” end, positive tone takes root for new school year

Despite frustrations from teachers during the 2022-23 school year at Excelsior Middle School in Byron, new policies and structure have been implemented in an attempt to bring renewed positivity to the district.
Several teachers spoke up at the Byron Union School District (BUSD) meeting on June 8, highlighting what they saw as a lack of student discipline.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, five Excelsior teachers each used their allotted three minutes to read a group statement that they, and other teachers at the school, had prepared ahead of time. The statement outlined the issues they say their school has been facing and the complexities of their current school culture. Ultimately, their unified message was a plea: Get student behavior under control.
“We are generally alarmed, frightened even, over what is happening at Excelsior in terms of the learning environment, the overall culture of the school, and the safety and wellbeing of Excelsior students and staff,” said Tak Nabori, an eighth-grade science teacher.
Nabori outlined some of the issues currently plaguing the school:
– students bringing “airline-sized” bottles of liquor to school
– students using drugs, alcohol, and tobacco in the bathrooms multiple times throughout the school day
– students being visibly under the influence of drugs in the classroom.
However, no action can be taken because it can’t be proven, he said. Meanwhile, over the course of a single week, school custodians found five vape pens in the bathrooms. Nabori said witnessing the deterioration in the climate and learning environment of the school “beyond disheartening.”
In an interview last Friday, Byron United School District Superintendent Crystal Castaneda offered her own insight on some of the challenges Excelsior faced during the 2022-2023 school year, including not having a full time school counselor, a “universal struggle” with parent support, and overall, the post-COVID return to the classroom.
A second teacher continued reading the prepared statement at the June 8th board meeting.
“Students who threaten, intimidate, and bully have become emboldened and now control much of the culture at Excelsior schoolyard,” said eighth grade English teacher Becky Hund. She described how students are cutting in line, throwing trash, cursing at adults, and making derogatory comments, the bathrooms are “vandalized and desecrated on a regular basis.” According to the teachers, the behavior flourishes because students know that they will get away with it, with no worse consequence than being sent to the office for “counseling and a talking to.”
“Racist language has become commonplace and is used to intimidate our students of color,” Hund added. “The same for homophobic and transphobic language. Many of our LGBT students and their allies report feeling increasingly unsafe on campus.”
Hund said teachers have had things stolen from them, knives have been found on campus, bomb threats have been made, and teachers have witnessed an uptick in implied threats of gun violence. Teachers have also said that they’ve faced stalking and threatening behavior, including an increase in harassment of female teachers by male students, leading to them reporting that they feel unsafe.
Castaneda estimated that it was 3 to 5 percent of the school’s approximately 400 students that were displaying the behavioral issues highlighted during the school board meeting. Some of those students were 8th graders at the time, and have subsequently moved on to high school.
“We’ve been handling the behaviors as they’ve been happening at Excelsior,” Castaneda said. “Like every district in America, middle school right now, and schools in general, are seeing an uptick in all behaviors post-COVID…There were some targeted kids that we were aware of and working with their families on those behaviors.”
Byron Union School District is not the only district in East County dealing with challenging student behaviors. According to an unnamed parent from O’Hara Park Middle School in Oakley Union School District, a teacher at that school was falsely accused of assault by a student and placed on administrative leave during the 2021-22 school year. The incident was later resolved.
Brentwood Union School District has also experienced inappropriate student behavior. In late May, an Edna Hill Middle School student reportedly “hijacked” projectors in three different classrooms, and set them to display racist images. This incident would prompt the district to employ stricter security measures with their school technology, but parents at Edna Hill claimed that this was not the first time an incident like this had taken place.
At Excelsior, consequences for behaving badly, such as after-school detentions, have become “arbitrary and negotiable” If a detention goes unserved, there is no further consequence, according to Louise Colbert, Excelsior’s yearbook and technology teacher. She says this has led to more and more detentions being skipped altogether.
“Teacher morale at Excelsior is abysmal at this point,” Colbert said during the June 8th meeting.
“We are leading our children to be failures as adults if we do not teach them respect for authority, accountability, and that poor behavior will lead them to consequences,” said Karri Reiser, parent of a seventh-grade student.
“As soon as we were hearing about something, we were meeting about it,” Castaneda said. “We were problem-solving solutions. We changed some students’ schedules around, since some students worked better with others in the classes they were in. We did some schedule changes. We met with parents.”
Prior to the start of the current school year, meetings were held with the families of students who had displayed “challenging” behavior in the past. For some, these meetings were an outline of the varied resources the schools had available, including access to free or low-cost mental health care. For others, the meetings included a “behavior contract” to present a behavioral roadmap and set expectations for the year to come.
“Without the parents on our team, it makes it really difficult,” Castaneda said. “We want that consistency and that same messaging throughout their home and throughout the school. We’re really working hard to continue to build that team mentality.”
Amendments to the California Education Code in recent years, such as the adoption of Senate Bill 419 in 2020, have attempted to bring more restorative measures to student discipline. SB 419 prohibits school suspensions as a result of “willful defiance” or “defiance disruption,” a catchall category undefined in the California Education Code. Behaviors such as violating the dress code, talking back to a teacher or administrator, or falling asleep in class are often labeled as actions that are defiant or disruptive, according to the Youth Leadership Institute website. Currently, the defiance/disruption suspension ban for grades 6 through 8 expires on July 1, 2025 unless it’s extended by the Legislature.
This doesn’t mean that there are no consequences for poor behavior. BUSD has adopted the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) framework, which is designed to align academic, behavioral, and social-emotional learning in a fully integrated system of support for the benefit of all students, essentially taking the student’s background into account and not just targeting their misguided actions. MTSS offers the potential to create systemic change through intentional integration of services and supports to quickly identify and meet the needs of all students, according to the California Department of Education website.
“We have a lot of students with very unique situations, and having them held accountable may not look the same for everyone, Castaneda said. “It doesn’t mean that they’re not held accountable.”
“We are continuing to model what’s true and hold those expectations and hold consistent routines,” said Castaneda. “And, we started implementing all of that last year. This year, we added even more supports and these were things that were already being planned for.”
The district hired a new principal for the 2022-’23 school year to replace the several principals who had rotated through the position during the previous school year. The inconsistency resulted in a lack of necessary structures and procedures in student discipline and support, according to Castaneda. And even though those policies needed to be implemented as soon as possible, Castaneda said meeting with the teachers and parents and creating the necessary systems takes time, but was all part of “working towards a better tomorrow.”
The tenets of Be Safe, Be Respectful, and Be Responsible are outlined in the discipline matrix on Page 1 of the student handbook. As part of the MTSS framework, a Positive Behavior Intervention Support team was implemented with teachers to focus on better behavior and positive behavior supports. A 5-star online system was also set up to track and reward positive behaviors among students.
Throughout last school year and continuing into this year, the district has been able to add personnel at the middle school, including:
– a full time, five-days-a-week school counselor,
– an MTSS special assignment teacher,
– an additional campus supervisor with increased hours.
A new, full-time assistant principal was also hired for the start of the current school year. The new role will offer more support to students that need some extra adult connection. Additionally, it will allow for more focus on social-emotional learning and building student relationships, according to Castaneda. The other additional staff will help in having more eyes on students, and general increased campus supervision, including bathroom sweeps, to make sure that students are where they belong and “cut down on the layers of things happening in-between classes.”
The first week of school consisted of learning time in each classroom, with a PowerPoint presentation dedicated to reviewing the previously mentioned discipline matrix, presenting different potential scenarios that might arise between peers, and having the students talk through the expectations in each scenario. Castaneda called it an “awesome start to the year, with our professional development and building our common routines.”
“The best thing you can do as a teacher is really own your space and have those consistent boundaries in your class, and build those relationships with your students, which our teachers do a really great job of,” said Castaneda.
Castaneda also said that she’s excited to be building a new positive way forward. The teachers have started the year with a “can-do positive spirit” and “a renewed sense of let’s go and let’s get this done together,” according to Castaneda.
“There’s a lot of teachers that have been here for a long time, and they care deeply,” Castaneda said. “This is their community. And they know a lot of these families outside of school. We’re really fortunate to have that level of longevity and deeply-rooted, committed and dedicated teachers in our district. That’s pretty unique.”
